Christina Ricci is in addition to the boom in divorces in 2020 | Love 40

Many experts have warned that the situation of the global pandemic caused by a coronavirus Covid-19 was going to cause so many marriages to break definitively the multiplication of divorces in 2020. It is still too soon to know if the trend will continue upward during the year, but the truth is that in the last few weeks we have had a boom of news similar to that of Christina Ricci.

The actress, who leapt to fame thanks to her role as Wednesday in the movie The Adams family, in a Los Angeles court (California, EE UU) the divorce your current husband James Heerdegen, who she met at the beginning of 2010, when they were both on the set of the series Pan Am.

After eight years of relationship with the end it seems that there was nothing friendly after which Ricci has called the police asking for a restraining order against your partner, who after a strong discussion would have finished escupiéndola.

The situation is not the end with none of the two in prison, but that the judges must decide who has custody of their son in common, Freddie, 5 years of age.

The list of divorced couples that we have known in this 2020 continues to grow and currently includes Enrique Ponce and Paloma Caves, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, Mary-Kate Olsen and Pierre Olivier SarkozyColin Firth and Livia Giuggioli, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green and Pamela Anderon and Jon Peters, who probably batieran the record of the marriage express with only 12 days of duration.

According to some studies, the divorce during the quarantine of the shutter up to 40%. And it is a traumatic experience or a life so forced may be a harsh punishment for love. If it is the past, maybe you want to know how much can cost a divorce…