Brie Larson reveals some important documents that do not before be the “Captain Marvel”

(CNN) — Prior to being the “Captain Marvel”, Brie Larson, says that he does not have the paper for some great movies.

The actress auditioned for a role in a movie Star Warsand for the starring roles in The Hunger Games and Terminator: Genisysbut it has not revealed its new YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I did an audition for Star Wars“ said Larson. “I did an audition for The Hunger GamesI did an audition for the reboot of Terminator. In fact, I was thinking about the restart of the Terminator today, because I have touched the sore point of a wheel, and I thought, ‘Oh, the last time I played was when I was driving my audition for Terminator’. I played at the audition, and then I got the job,” he said.

Jennifer Lawrence has won the role of Katniss Everdeen in the The Hunger Games and Emilia Clarke starred in Terminator: Genisys.

“Thanks for watching my first video on YouTube! It was great to learn from all those that have joined –please be sure to follow them–. Leave a comment to let me know with what programs it should work too, please! I’m very excited for this trip, be sure to let me know what you want to see,” Larson wrote in a publication to present its new YouTube channel.