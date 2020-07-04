Bill & Ted is a series of comedy, comes the third film

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter incarnate at the end of the eighties to two very special people: Bill and Ted. These two students, and lovers of the heavy metal band traveled back in time in the two tapes, all in favour of a good grade in the exams. The first tape the adventure begins when they realize that they had missed their history class, and with it repeat the school year. Ted will be sent to a military academy and his band would be dissolved. A time traveler from the future arrives with its time machine in the shape of a phone booth to save and protect the future. So Bill and Ted begin to travel back in time at this cabin and meet Socrates, Napoleon, Ludwig van Beethoven, Joan of Arc, Genghis Khan, Sigmund Freud, Billy the Kid and Abraham Lincoln in the decade of the 1980’s, where the historical figures you get in a big mess. The humor, intelligence and charisma of the protagonists in what has become a success that continues to resonate in all those who discover it. Then, in the second part of the Bill & ted’s Bogus Journey involves more imagination with the robot, spoof, death, heaven and hell. It is true that this is not the history classes to see the tapes, but of pure fun, even if not with the impact of other contemporary, to discover that it is a taste. In additional to its success, we have created a musical, video games, a fatal attraction Halloween at Universal Studios, but the most important aspect were the comics of Evan Dorkin winners of an Eisner award in 1992, and which have been reprinted in the 2016 Boom! Studios. In addition to the adaptation of the second tape there are some copies with new adventures and also an edition in hardcover is highly recommended to enjoy the whole series. And with nostalgia as the main engine of everything that I have described is now the preamble, or prior history of a new adventure to be released in theaters in the course of the year. Even if the date is still in delay, the tape is ready, it is Bill & Ted Face the music. The plot of this third film, it reads as follows: “Now enduring the monotony of life in middle age, Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan I was warned by a visitor from the future the need to create a song that save the life and the universe. The couple works with their families, old friends and famous musicians to complete this task”.

This saga is a little gem of a comedy, which, even if not life-changing, if you will spend moments of fun, and sometimes that is affected.