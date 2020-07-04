Ariana Grande shows her boyfriend on the social network

Ariana Grande shows her boyfriend in social networks / Publimetru





























The beautiful singer seems to be ready to show off your new reportbecause even if it takes a couple of months with her boyfriendI wanted to take advantage of a very special moment to be more in love than ever.

This weekend Ariana Grande has celebrated her birthday number 27 and apparently, in spite of the pandemic, which has been held in great given that to you through your account officer instagramthe american singer, appears to be very happy and surrounded by friends and flowers in the party inspired by the popular film of the Festival.

And that is despite the fact that Ariana Great it is one of the favorite celebrity of the moment and shares with his followers the details of his projects and new music videos, has maintained its new report far from the eyes of the public, that ademáss your partner is not a celebrity.

However, he took advantage of the celebration of his birthday to share with her followers some photos that is very much in love and happy, with your new partner Dalton Gomeza nice guy who works as a real estate agent, but he has maintained his friendship with many celebrities through the show, like Justin Bieber.

The last report Ariana Great it is not finished very well to say, because as soon as 4 months to announce the engagement with Pete Davidson, the couple took the decision to end the relationship. In addition to that of another of his ex-partner, Mac Miller is dead of a drug overdose, which has deeply influenced the singer.

However, it seems that after a couple of bitter drinks life back to smile at Ariana Great and the love came to aus port, so after a couple of months to go out with Dalton Gómez, announced their relationship in a formal way, with these cute photos in looking very much in love.