also denies that the fortune of Kim

“I am very proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West have you officially become milmillonaria. You’ve overcome the storms more crazy, and now God is shining on you and our family,” she wrote West.

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa: free Download the digital version of the magazine in June (click on the image)

However, Forbes just to clarify that the luck of the socialite is estimated at $ 900 million, that is to say, we miss 100 million euros to be part of a select group of billionaires of the world.

Forbes he said that the treatment in question will close in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and shall cease to Kim as majority owner of the company, with the participation of 72%, as Kris Jenner it has 8%. This means that the participation of his mother will prevent him from joining the list of billionaires.

This is the second clarification that makes the publication as regards the fortune of the Kardashian in less than two months. Recently, Kylie Jenner was accused of altering their finances to appear on the cover of Forbes as the milmillonaria more young people, a fact that checked, it might cost you up to five years in prison.