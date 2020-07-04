Already súperalo, Joseph: Shakira is a tendency for much more than the opinion catty J Calvin

This week, everyone’s talking about Shakira and with reason, because the celebrity has been struck by several things. First, because Pique recalled how he met you the first time; after that, to participate in an event of solidarity; then the fault of the hypocrisy of J Calvin, and now present their songs to a vote.

We will talk about in all of this, the closest thing we have is the recital which will be held tomorrow and that will be transmitted by social media and some TV channels. The singer-songwriter of the album “pies Descalzos” it will be one of the artists of the night, along with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and more.



