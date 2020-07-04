Already súperalo, Joseph: Shakira is a tendency for much more than the opinion catty J Calvin

This week, everyone’s talking about Shakira and with reason, because the celebrity has been struck by several things. First, because Pique recalled how he met you the first time; after that, to participate in an event of solidarity; then the fault of the hypocrisy of J Calvin, and now present their songs to a vote.

We will talk about in all of this, the closest thing we have is the recital which will be held tomorrow and that will be transmitted by social media and some TV channels. The singer-songwriter of the album “pies Descalzos” it will be one of the artists of the night, along with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and more.

“On the 27th of June, I join all Citizens of the world, and the European Commission for the concert #GlobalGoalUnite. An event that will bring together scientists, philanthropists, artists, and more to fight for equal access to treatment COVID-19”. Shakira.

Moreover, even sing to her compatriot, the singer of the reggaeton business J Calvin, that only a few days ago mocked unabashedly la multi-instrumentalist with over 30 years of musical career. It all happened during a virtual interview for Billboard.

When the assessment with which the singer of the #BlackEyedPeas had to be more flexible during the recording of the subject “Translation”, if with Maluma and J Balvin, who were present, and the author of Color burst out laughing.I.am. he said, “with Shakira,” because of that the Barranquilla he has also worked on the theme.

Unlike Calvin, all the artists defended the author of “the Laundry”. Apparently, Joseph wanted to accentuate the “no friendship” between them, even if Shakira was the springboard for its leap to fame.

The quarrel between the two has existed for years and that the singer of “Flies in the House” defended Rihanna after Calvin he refers to her as “a woman to have fun and not to marry.” After that, the colombian refused to act with him, and the resentment is still fresh. I Súperalo Calvin!

On the other hand, with an injection of nostalgia, the voice of “si te Vas” chose some tracks from the vintage to the fans, to vote on his account of Instagram with the occasion of the #BTB, as you know, every Thursday, users of the social network to use the label to remember some episode of his life, and she has chosen the song “There is Love”, “One”, “Objection” and “not Believe”.

To close, this month we have encountered 10 years from the the interpreter of “Waka-Waka” has opened up the world and met the father of your children. That moment has been remembered by Gerard Pique, who said that “the attraction was at first sight”, and that has opened a crucial phase in his life, and not just go with the ultimate prize of the competition, but with “the love of his life”.