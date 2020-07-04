▷ Nikki Bella wants to fight at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch

During the latest podcast of Brie & Nikki Bella, the latter objected to Becky Lynch for a match at WrestleMania.

Last may, Becky Lynch announced that it is going to be a mother next to Seth Rollins, because of that I had to leave her Women’s Championship Raw, vacant, and move away from quadrilaterals in several months. During the last edition of the Fine Podcast, “The Man,” Becky Lynch was the guest on that podcast. When I was about to finish the program, Nikki Bella has launched the challenge.

Well, I have an idea. We need to throw, I think that in a few years, to have a match at WrestleMania against you. Once, I’d like to have a pair for my son in the first row, and it is only in that moment, to see what I used to do the mom.

Also talked about how Goldberg, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon fought in front of their children. Nikki Bella plays with the emotional, because they want to have children of both fighters in the first row witnessing the combat. It should be remembered that Nikki, along with his sister Bella, were going to be introduced in the Hall of Fame 2020 WWE WrestleMania 36, but after what happened with the COVID-19, finally, there was organized the ceremony of introduction. All the rumors point that the ceremony will take place at SummerSlam 2020.

