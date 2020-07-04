Waiting for you: Maluma and his photos from the room

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


For nobody is a secret that Maluma it is one of the most well-known artists of today’s music industry, and it is with his music and his talent has managed to position itself in the hearts of millions of fans.

However, one of the features that distinguish it from the colombian singer is his charisma, and so, of course, that has to connect with his fans, who adore his way of being.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here