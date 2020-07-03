Worried about the state of health of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie east passing through some difficult moments, the second have been published in the american magazine NW. Apparently, the actress will be the refusal to eat because of the stress and the crisis of anxiety that is going through in the last few months. So severe will be his situation, that his six children are very concerned about the conduct of the food you are taking.

This is another pitfall ms in the manner of the actress, because you have to remember that in the course of his life he had to face a cancer, a double mastectoma and a meditico and a never-ending divorce, where he spent several years fighting in court for the the divorce with Brad Pitt and the custody of their children, the combination of this battle with his work as an actress and with the solidarity work.

“Not reconoca in what I had become, it was ms small, insignificant. She was wounded (…). In addition to all this, I had some health problems,” aadi.

At all times, that is, his priority is the well-being of their children: “That certainly takes precedence over everything. In the morning, I wake up mam. Today, tomorrow, again and forever, because once you become a parent, which belong to other beings, not belonging in full”“explained the actress.