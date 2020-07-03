With this video, 31 Minutes) celebrates the World Day of the Ufo











The famous news 31 Minutes he put up a video allusive to the ufo subject. Photo: AFP





This Thursday, July 2, was held the Day World Ufo; therefore, 31 Minutesone of the “media” the most famous of Latin America, has published a video that shows the exact time of the appearance of the strange artifact.

The “news more true of television”, 31 Minuteshe put the video on its social network Twittera small clip lasted only 12 seconds, and was lost for the channel with an amateur video for the flying objects”.

Next to the video ufo, 31 minutes placed a message on this day:

The video of the ufo

In just a few seconds, “the filmmakers managed to capture what seems to be a flying disc, silver, colorful, floating in the air; however, when “the cameraman, an amateur who was trying to concentrate on the product, succumbed by the fear of the strange phenomenon“.

“Look at that thing in the sky, it seems that it is a ufo; yes, a ufo. Run, Run”. Amateur Video

These are the words that he had heard before that the citizens were fleeing the placebefore stumbling, falling to the ground and finish the recording, so overwhelmed and killed. In the clip “ you can see the unidentified Flying Object“.

The publication of 31 Minutes you have 3 thousand 600 “likes” and more than a thousand retweetsin spite of the hit video, and the people responded positively. In one of the answers, “came the famous “Mico the Micofono”reporter all-terrain news, performing their classic survey”.

Citizens, he emphasized that he is “fear, fear, a lot of fear.”

On the Day of the UFO it is celebrated in the year 2001, in memory of the famous incident of Roswell that occurred on the 2nd of July 1947, when an alleged aircraft was not identified, crashed in an area of New MexicoIn The United States.

With information to write

