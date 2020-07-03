What the separation is confirmed? Shakira enjoy the beach without Pique

The summer has broken out in Europe and there are several music stars, who took advantage of the loosening of the confinement to go to the coast and enjoy beach days. Shakira is one of them and the paparazzi could see to take advantage of the sea in Spain with their children, but….without Gerard Pique.

The mother of Milan and Sasha looks relaxed on top of a surfboard, while caring for their children and the absence of a player of the Barcelona will make a difference. The rumors about the separation of the couple are present in the tabloids a long time ago, but none of the protagonists has spoken about it.

The environment of the artist has come to say that from a little time ago is no longer living together. Recently the portal TV and Novels he stated that the player has taken refuge in his group of friends as it transits the separation, but the athlete is still keeping quiet about it.

The case of the colombian seems to be different, because you see smiling on the beach and, in addition, has continued its activities with complete normality. A few months ago, led the Spanish Government to ask to be left out for children to the public spaces of recreation. He has also released a video through the Barefoot Foundation, which asks its neighbors of Barranquilla, who are aware of the situation and to work for his hometown outside of a health emergency.