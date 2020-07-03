What the separation is confirmed? Shakira enjoy the beach without Pique

The summer has broken out in Europe and there are several music stars, who took advantage of the loosening of the confinement to go to the coast and enjoy beach days. Shakira is one of them and the paparazzi could see to take advantage of the sea in Spain with their children, but….without Gerard Pique.

The mother of Milan and Sasha looks relaxed on top of a surfboard, while caring for their children and the absence of a player of the Barcelona will make a difference. The rumors about the separation of the couple are present in the tabloids a long time ago, but none of the protagonists has spoken about it.



