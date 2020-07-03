What if he was gay? The director of “High School Musical”, confessed the preferences of Ryan Evans

In the year 2006, came a music that would soon become one of the greatest achievements of Disney, we refer to “High School Musical” with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale and Lucas grabeel, the role of which has generated many doubts among the spectators, but finally, after 14 years, the director of the film, has confirmed that Ryan Evans was gay.

If good, the film has had a favourable impact among the public, he never explained why the production is not fully defined the trends of Ryan, since most of the fans already gave an idea that he is gay, because in one way or another, the film is mentioned, but never confirmed.

In an interview with Varietythe director, Kenny Ortega, has revealed the reasons why they decided not to show it to Ryan as a character is openly gay, resulting in the main one of them that I don’t think Disney was ready for the “to cross that line”, so it was decided to include only a few small clues on the preferences of the character.

“I have to be honest with you. I do not think that in that moment, and Disney is the group of people most progressive that I’ve ever worked with. I was worried because it was family and for the children, and I thought that Disney may not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet. So I took it upon myself to make decisions that I felt were watching the film, what, what, what would you feel, what you know and identify with him, and that is what happened” explained the director.

Even the director said that’s probably the character reveal that he is gay, when in university, starting from ‘High School Musical’ had more to do with, “let your true colors come to light” in a way that he handled the topic in a subtle way, in this way, he can give his vision, without concern for Disney, for what could be seen in the film.

It is as well as confirmed what fans already suspected, that Ryan Evans was gay in ‘High School Musical’, so definitely if one day the company of the mouse takes the character in a new production, their preferences clear, as Disney has begun to show more open on these issues.