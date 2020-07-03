What Cardi B tried to trolear of Ariana Grande with a fake account on Instagram?

For Cardi B defined by extravagance and irreverence, both in the music as well as in private life. But if anything has made it very clear this weekend is that you do not agree with the speculation or defamation. The singer was involved in a shady situation, then, that a british newspaper will ensure that you are managing an account secret in Instagram. This with the purpose of “trolear” some of the artists in particular. However, the diva went out to the passage to clarify this strange statement of the tabloids.

Not in vain, the interpreter of “I like it” defended those who were accused of such an act: “I Woke up and I saw that he was trying to cancelarme on the internet and I said: “what the fuck?’ I had no idea what was going on, I have not done anything. Now I see that there are those who say that I am a fake account on Instagram make believe that I’m 15 years old, or what? They argue that, Lil Kim, my stylist and my makeup artist to follow the profile, something that is completely false” .

But what did the pop, the rap of 27 years has been the entry that would have created an account for “trolear” for the artists Megan You Stallion and Ariana Grande. Something that is categorically denied: “as to the rumors of Ariana, I have no problem with it, because I would like to talk about his person? I also like his music and I never… look, I don’t know. I never had any quarrel with her, then why would he talk about? If I don’t even know much”.

But Cardi B you when you also said that I have nothing against Megan and said, “I’m Not like that. I’m not talking about people that way, which is why I always see the same people, with my family. Let me invent falsehood.” I do not have in mind to try to cancelarme for other things, but please don’t say lies about me. It is exhausting and very annoying”.

So, with these words, the american scuppered any rumor or speculation about a rivalry between her and all the other celebrities. However, these last few weeks have been busy for the singer, since his most recent statements against the president of the united States, Donald Trump it has become viral. In his opinion, the leader should take other measures to support the african american population in that country, taking the case of George Floyd.