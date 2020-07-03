We report the synthesis of the best of the BET Awards 2020

As every year, it arrived on time, our appointment with the The BET Awards. That if, even in this edition the awards the most famous entertainment african-american has been marked by two events are unavoidable: the coronavirus and the Black Lives matter.

The first to be affected, above all, for the unusual format of these BET Awards 2020. Of course, given the circumstances, it was not possible to perform a gala evening, face-to-face, so that was not choice but to rely on virtual media.

But if something has been marked for the ceremony of the last night was, without a doubt, for the movement Black Lives Matter. To be treated of the most important awards of afro-american culture, it was clear that protests racial they were going to sign that night, from the beginning to the end. And so it was.

A gala evening, marked by the memory of George Floyd

Thus, the task of opening the ceremony, thanks to a performance pre-recorded – were Public enemy, with their anthem ‘Fight the Power’which have been achieved by Nas, among others. The “action” of the legendary duo shows the way to the overall tone of the rest of the Bet Awards 2020.

Such is the case of Alicia Keys, who unveiled his new single ‘the Perfect Way To Die”, a song needs, perfectly formed for the times in which we live. But, above all, if someone shone thanks to his speech, full of protest and inspiration, which was Beyoncé. And it is that, even if not acted on, the diva was one of the highlights of the night, to pick up a prize of the hands of Michelle Obama their commendable humanitarian work.

Between performances of the night highlighted the spectacular performance of DaBaby and Roddy Rich And Inv with ‘Rockstar’ and also the beautiful tribute which he has paid Lil Wayne-Kobe Bryant:

Without a doubt, a spectacular night, in spite of the succession in the virtual reality, in which we were also able to enjoy the benefits of Summer Walker and Usher, Megan You Stallone, John Legend, o Lord, among many others.

The big winners of the BET Awards 2020

With regard to the awards, one of the big winners of the evening was Roddy rich and inv. The rapper has taken two of the most important prizes, such as the award for best new artist and best album of the yearthanks to his acclaimed ‘Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’.

Nor can we forget Megan You Stallion, winner of the award for best female artist of the hip hop. And that his performance was one of the most famous of the gala. In it, Megan You Stallion played ‘Girls in the Hood ” and “Wild”accompanied by a choreography, and the landscape that, at least, you deserve a prize.

But the big surprise of these BET Awards 2020 came from the hand of Chris Brownwho won the awards best pop artist/R&B, and for best collaborationfor your company Drake the ‘No Guidance’.

Without a doubt, this edition of the BET Awards were a perfect reflection of the times that we played live. A mirror in the music, sport, entertainment and african-american culture has been expressed by one of the most turbulent fight for the rights of race.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners (highlighted in in bold):

BEST FEMALE ARTIST R&B/POP

Beyonce

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Use

Summer Walker

THE BEST ARTIST R&B/POP

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

THE BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BETTER COLLABORATION

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “Without A Guide”

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Over The Top”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Beautiful”

H. E. R. Ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan You Stud Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “the Girl in the Hot Summer”

Wale Ft. Jeremih – “Cold”

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST MALE

DaBaby

Drake

The future

Lil Baby

Roddy Rich And Inv

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST-FEMALE

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Use

Megan You Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “Without A Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Over The Top”

Doja Cat – “Don’t Say That”

Megan You Stud Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “the Girl in the Hot Summer”

Roddy Rich And Inv – “The Box”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Rich And Inv

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Because I Love You – Use

The Fever – Megan Te Stallion

Return Home: The Live Album Of Beyonce

I Used to Know Her – H. E. R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Rich And Inv

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Return to home: A Film by Beyonce

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim

PRIZE “A BET WITH YOU”

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & St. Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara Ft. Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Use Ft. Missy Elliott – “Time”

Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

PRIZE FOR THE PUBLIC’S CHOICE

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “Without A Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Beautiful”

Megan You Stud Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Girl, Hot Summer”

Roddy Rich And Inv – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Without A Heart”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss B (LOC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U. K.)

Stormzy (U. K.)

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

What was for you the surprise of the night?