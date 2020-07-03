Under Palafox, the second player with the most followers all over the World

Norma Palafox it is the second football player in the world, with more followers, Alex Morgan dominates this position. The player Chivas Women he revealed that at first she does not like social networks, but then he learned to live with them.

“The truth had no idea of the statistics until I spoke with my representative and he tells me how is the situation. Is something disturbing, you can’t imagine how far you can get, you want to go far, but you can not imagine until where. For Me it is a satisfaction to show that anyone can, that is, who you are, what you can get. All of this was a job, nothing is random, nothing falls from the sky, I am given the chance, but I want more things in the football aspect”, said Palafox.

Norma Palafox record 4.1 million followers on their networks, such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Tik Tokwhile Alex Morgan, airbag, Orlando, and Pride, and builds 18.3 million.

“It is not my priority, to be realistic, but the truth I’m happy, when I saw the table, I am the second in the world behind Alex Morgan, is very high, but wow! I was shocked, it hit me, and motivates me to continue to grow and look forward to be even better”said that the front part of the Herd.

“Before, I was a bit fought with the social network, believe it or not. I said to myself, ‘you’re Going to think that you no longer want to be a footballer’, but at this stage of my life I realized that I can’t be fought with it, I realize, I am a footballer and I want to continue to improve, do lots of things, but it is fought that follow on the net”added.

DP