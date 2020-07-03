This is the collection of Millie Bobby Brown Pandora inspired in the summer

Millie Bobby Brown, actress protagonist of the series, the strangest Things are involved for the first time in the design of a collection of Pandora alongside creative directors, Francesco the Third and Filippo Ficarelli.

The new collection “Pandora” I have inspiration in the summer, and features four charms and a pair of earrings that are already on sale and will be available until the end of the year.

All the symbols that I chose are my favorite of the summer. Each amulet, with a game of memory, or a meaning important to me

written Millie Bobby Brown, in a post on Instagram the pieces of the new collection to recreate a turtle, a sea star, a pineapple, a flamingo and a wave.

The pieces in the collection, Pandora I have been hand-made in factories, ecological in Thailand, with 98% of silver is recycled and the stones atificiales.

The fashion photographer Cass Bird led the collection campaign with the theme of the summer, the beach with the fun pictures and natural Millie.

Millie said that her first memory on, buying in Pandora when I was 10 years old and I went to buy a gift for one of his friends.