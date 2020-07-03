The resident presents his new single and video clip “Today”

San Juan, 2 July (EFE).- The interpreter is a puerto rican Resident (René Pérez) presented this Thursday, a new single and video clip called “Today”, with “shocking scenes of high tension”.

Produced by Worldjunkies and directed by a Resident, the video reflects the power of attraction between a man and a woman are in a bar, reported by Sony Music Latin.

In the video, starring Karent Hinestroza and Min Ko, recognized the figures of Argentina, Julieta Zylberberg, Leonardo Sbaraglia (nominated for an Oscar), Julieta Díaz, Laura Cymer, among others, perceive this meeting of the flesh and become possessed by his animal instincts, taking a meeting “pseudo-sexual”group.









In order to regain his lucidity, and without understanding the situation in which they found themselves, returning to their lives as if nothing had happened.

Resident is back with his particular style, the music is lively and eye-catching, to present “Today”.

In the song he is exalted, with metaphors and symbolism, the relationship and the “form” of complementary between two people through sensuality and sexuality.

Her previous single “René” has achieved a global impact in the 24 hours since its launch, becoming the number one trend in the united States and around the world on YouTube.

This topic can be found in the lists of multiple digital platforms and the video has passed the 116 million views from the day of its release, in February of this year.

The video has reached number 1 on YouTube in the united States, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, panama, Paraguay, El Salvador and Uruguay.

Through their social networks, Resident has earned the support and admiration of colleagues and friends: Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Shakira, Karol G, Kany García, Alejandro Sanz, and more.

Currently, a Resident is at work on his second solo album, which came out this year.

Also, released the single, “Sinner” from his second album, which comes after the success of his energetic dembow/reggaeton, “Bellacoso” with a Bad Bunny.









“Sinner” is a story about a man who has confessed their sins and thoughts. EFE







