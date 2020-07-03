The nutricosmética, it is better to ‘feed’ your skin

Ten Minutes“data-reactid=”23″>Ten-Minute

What are the nutricosméticos?

Dr. Natalia Jimenez, a dermatologist of the group, Pedro Jaén, explain what are this kind of products to care for and enhance your beauty from the inside: “The nutricosmético is defined as a natural substance, which can be of vegetable or animal origin, and which is taken orally to act directly on the skin and the hair.”

How effective are they?

But it's not worth of any product, says the dermatologist: "it Has proven its efficacy in clinical trials. And if it is, I know that when you do not follow a balanced diet, it would be interesting to associate supplements nutricosmética that contain antioxidants in your composition to compensate for the lack of food." But, in addition, experts recommend that these supplements incorporate compounds such as vitamin C, collagen and elastin.

What to drink or in pill form?