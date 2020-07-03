The meme of Keanu Reeves, which is a mockery of those who listen to Mägo de Oz

Photo taken from the film “Knock Knock”, recorded in Chile, was widely shared in the course of the last few hours.

Keanu Reeves will always be the topic of conversation, even with situations that he has not actively participated, but the social networks have taken to be able to laugh happily with the inevitable memes.

The last has become to make your promo go viral in the last hours, it has to do with what we love most, music.

Shared by thousands of people, the mood graph shows the beloved actor in a scene from the film “Knock Knock”, recorded in Chile, where it is shown that it is buried up to his head. At his side, appears to be a cell with Mägo de Oz, the known band of Spanish metal, and your page of Spotify.

In the vignette below, shows the actor with the face of suffering, in a clear demonstration of a mockery of the followers of the grouping. Do you agree with the meme?