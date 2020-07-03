The collaboration of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who aspire to get on the list | 40 1

It is one of the collaborations most relumbrón of the last times, that includes Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, two powerful women, superstar, both of which have had to join to register Rain on me. The single, very danceable, and with the sound of synthesizers, a retro that has regained currency, is included in the Chromatic, the new album of lady Gaga, another of whose subjects, Stupid love, it is currently in the list (#12), so that the Germanotta could do a double.

The guest of this duo could not be better: he went directly to the the number one of the best-selling singles in the united States, becoming the fifth of the career of Gaga, and the fourth in Ariana. It also has the highest in the United Kingdom. The video of the song is directed by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, responsible for films such as Desperado (1995), Spy kids (2001) or Sin city (2005). In little more than a month, the clip already has more than 123 million views. If you want to Rain on me between the chart support your application with the HT #MiVoto40. In the mouth of the wolf!