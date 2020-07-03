The Broken Heart Gallery: the tape of Selena Gomez for broken hearts – Video – Video

After winning the hand of the Netflix series, 13 reasons why or the documentary undocumented, Selena Gomez introduces a new and interesting project: The Broken Heart Gallery, a romantic comedy broken hearts.

Sony Pictures has premiered the first trailer for the film, which follows the story of Lucy, a young assistant in an art gallery in New York, tired of their failures of love, decides to draw on their luck to create a unique space in the city: a gallery that allows to close the cycle of romantic love.

The film is written and directed by debutante Natalie Krinsky; while Geraldine Viswanathan, and the star of Stranger Things, Dacre Montgomery, give life to the main characters. The first is scheduled for 17 July in the cinema. @mundiario