The 15 best movies of Will Smith, according to the critics

Will Smith, 51 years of age, has become one of the most popular actors of Hollywood. As famous as he revealed his talent starring in the iconic series “The fresh prince of Bel-Air”.

Without a doubt, has left an indelible mark in the course of his career in the cinema and in television, being one of the most influential figures in the new generations.

Below we point out some of the best films in which he has participated, according to the critics, not an easy task to achieve, considering the amount of productions that have been made and the nature and quality of the same in different film genres.

For this task, we focus on the data of one of the bases the most complete on the internet about the us critics and the public, Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The truth hurts (2015) – Score: 59%

In this film, Smith plays dr. Bennet Omalu, who discovered the syndrome of concussion of the brain, a disease that strikes the stars of this sport.

2. I, robot (2004) – Rating: 56%

Will Smith as detective, goes after a machine that takes the power of robots that have the intention to control humanity.

3. The pursuit of happyness (2006) – Score: 67%

In this tape, interpretation of Chris Gardner, a man who, along with your child will have to face different financial difficulties which, in spite of the complexity of the matter, I will not give up until you find happiness next to your little one.

4. Ali (2001) – Score: 67%

The film is based on the life of the controversial boxer Muhammad Ali.

5. Independence Day (1996) – Score: 65%

Days before the U. s. celebrate the independence day, the alien ships approach Earth.

6. I am legend (2007) – Score: 68%

It is one of the greatest hits of Will Smith, which shows the complicated life of a man who survived the apocalypse, dealing with mutants who want to end their life.

7. Tow bar specialist in ligues (2005) – Score: 68%

There he plays a man known as the ‘Doctor’s appointments’ the most successful in New York.

8. Public enemy (1998) – Score: 71%

His almost perfect family life and the career of a lawyer is at risk after the death of a member of the Congress of the united States, which involved agents of the Government.

9. Seven pounds (2008) – Score: 26%

One of the most iconic characters of Smith, who tries to help the other what is possible to the most people who need to feel good about himself after he lost in an accident his wife and his daughter.

10. Bright (2017) – Rating: 27%

It is one of the most widely seen movies from Netflix, even if, in reality, the critics expected a lot more.

11. Suicide Squad (2016) – Rating: 27%

Inspired by the comics of the DC, Will Smith is one of the supervillanos the most dangerous in the world in the fight against the devil visit alien.

12. Gemini (2019) – Rating: 28%

In this video, you will find in front of himself, a clone, yours was a lot younger.

13. Six degrees of separation (1993) – Rating: 88%

A man will trigger a series of events that will change the course of the life of each character forever.

14. Men in Black – Men in black (1997) – Rating: 92%

Smith is a secret agent who is part of a unit of government that seeks to control the aliens and avoid that one of them ends up with humanity.

15. 12. Focus (2015) – Score: 56%

Plays Nicky, a man who ends up enredánse with a woman unexpectedly.

Choose the best film Will Smith involves the taste. For this reason, we invite you to see the talent of this brilliant actor in several tapes, that here we do not get to talk, given that the list is too long.

Linda Hernandez The Colombia.com Thu, 02 / Jul / 2020 6:10 pm