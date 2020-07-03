So we ruined Tom Holland an interview with Mark Ruffalo

Ago a couple of hours, Tom Holland he took control of his account of Instagram to share a video in which it gives faith some time interrupted, an accidental interview of your partner Mark Ruffalo.

“The pardon of Mark Ruffalo to ruin your interview. I’m not quite sure what for what we are doing, but please disfrútenlo,” he wrote.

As you could see, the video is a testimony of that time the histrión 24-year-old walked together with his best friend, and the actor Harrison Osterfield, between the positions of Avengers: Edgame. “Where we are”, says Holland, during the recording of himself and runs excited by what seems to be a tunnel. After exploring a bit the place is cursed with the knowledge that Ruffalo was in full interview.

Even if the Netherlands (Peter Parker / Spider-Man) and Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / the Hulk) don’t have much time on the screen, behind the scenes, the actors fought for the title that has released more spoiler. During the premiere of The final gamethe Russian explained that they would not allow Tom Holland read the entire script, and it is limited to provide the lines from the difficulty of keeping secrets. For his part, Mark Ruffalo made a mockery of himself on the times in the various interviews of different spoiler the Saga of the Endless.

This is not the only video that the young performer shared on social networks. A couple of weeks ago, is viralizó the time that a dove “invaded” his home or when he bought three hens to provide eggs during the period of quarantine.

Professional, the actor leads to important projects. In between them there is Cherry (2020) by the brothers Russo, Chaos Walking (2021), Uncharted (2021), which delayed the production by the pandemic and Spider-Man 3 (no official title), which premiere will be the next November 5, 2021.