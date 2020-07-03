Shakira sent a message of support and the strength of Barranquilla, her hometown

The devastating consequences that it has brought the Covid-19 all over the world have not left anyone indifferent.

In this case, the singer Shakira wanted to send Tuesday a message of attention and support for the barranquilleros, and the people of the Atlantic, the city of his birth.

The message spread through Twitter of her foundation “pies Descalzos”, a foundation which he created in 1997 after his first international success, with the aim of promoting and supporting education in Colombia.

“This pandemic has hit us severely, and we need to stop this virus so easily spread. How? With the washing of hands, use of masks and staying at home. I know that it is very difficult, but we must try with all our forces, thousands of lives are at stake, now more than ever we need to be more civil, more orderly, more united, to be able to take our people.”

These are some of the words that the colombian artist wanted to convey to his followers to defeat the pandemic, and to be able to celebrate the triumph with the joy that characterizes the native country of the singer.

Barranquilla, capital of the Atlantic – is the second department with more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Colombia. Account with 22.777 confirmed cases, a number that just exceeds the capital city of Bogotá with 29.320 cases.

The video, Shakira has more than 17 million views and has more than a million I like.