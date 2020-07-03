Selena Gomez and the transparency of the corset that stole all the glances – The Democratic

July 2, 2020

EU/Debate. The singer Selena Gomez, one of the public figures most followed on Instagram, was one of the young people of greater influence in social networks, always using his popularity to please the world and the good deeds, as he has done recently with the movement against racism in the united States.

In addition to being one of the most beloved artists in the industry, is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and, recently, his followers, called by you, as the Selenators, have reminded of the awards ceremony of the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where he stole all the looks for the costume he wore.

This is a gorgeous navy blue that had a corset transparent that stole all the glances, since, in addition to be seen a lot of glamour, he pulled out his side more sexy, but very elegant, who left charmed the spectators who witnessed the moment of a special night.

This elegant dress was long sleeves and down to the floor, but had an opening that was left when you discovered your right leg, placing it as one of the favorites of their loyal Selenators.

Even if the singer is very rarely taken her enviable figure, why not see it more often baggy clothes and long sleeves, sometimes leaves it paralyzed everyone to radically change their clothing.