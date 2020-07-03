Scarlett Johansson has spoken to Florence Pugh, the next Black Widow?

After that, to continue the saga of the Marvel

Despite the fact that the Black Widow has lost her life in “Avengers: the endgame’, the recognition, by the Marvel of this famous character from the world of cinema, will be able to have a tribute, have a movie solo.

This new movie will be in this same ao, the funny thing is that the actress of “the Black Widow” will not be Scarlett Johansson, that bind to issuing the card of Florence Pugh for playing Natasha Romanoff.

In an account of fans of Johansson in the social network, shared an interview with the actress, where it is said of Pugh.

“I’m very excited about Florence Pugh, she is my co-star in the franchise independent of ‘Black Widow’, and you know, I like to learn from it”, coment actress.

