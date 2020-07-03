Resident premieres, “Today”, his new single with picture, high voltage”

San Juan, 2 July (EFE).- The interpreter rica Resident, presented this Thursday, a new single and video clip called “Today”, with “shocking scenes of high tension”.

Video made by Worldjunkies and directed by the singer and reflects the power of attraction between a man and a woman are in a bar, reported by Sony Music Latin.

It is as well as in the audiovisual piece, which stars colombian actress Karent Hinestroza, Min Ko and recognized figures of Argentina, Julieta Zylberberg, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Julieta Díaz, Laura Cymer, among others, the characters perceive this meeting of the flesh and become possessed by his animal instincts, taking a meeting “pseudo-sexual”group.

In order to regain his lucidity, and without understanding the situation in which they found themselves, returning to their lives as if nothing had happened.

On this occasion, René Pérez, known artistically as a Resident, returns with his unique style of vibrant music and eye-catching, to present “Today”, a song that exalts, with metaphors and symbolism, the relationship and the “form” of complementary between two people through sensuality and sexuality.

Her previous single “René” has reached a global impact after the first 24 hours since its launch, reaching the number one trend in the united States and around the world on the platform of YouTube.

This topic can be found in the lists of multiple digital platforms and the video has passed the 116 million views from the day of its release, in February of this year.

The video clip has reached number 1 on YouTube in the united States, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, panama, Paraguay, El Salvador and Uruguay.

Through their social networks, Resident has earned the support and admiration of colleagues and friends: Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Shakira, Karol G, Kany García, Alejandro Sanz, among others.

Currently the artist is working on his second solo album, released this year, and which already presented the simple “a Sinner, a tale about a man who has confessed their sins and thoughts

Also launched “Bellacoso” an energetic collaboration with Bad Bunny to the rhythm of dembow and reggaeton.

(c) Agencia EFE