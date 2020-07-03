Quarantine and TV: movies and series to watch today, Friday 3 in the small screen

AS IF IT WERE TRUE

Fox Life (DirecTV 212, Movistar 370, VTR 029, Clear 99)

Hours: 21:00.

David (Mark Ruffalo) rents a quaint apartment in San Francisco, without any intention to share the information. However, once installed to your liking, it seems Elizabeth (Reese Witherspoon), a girl dominant, which ensures that the floor is yours. David thought that this was a misunderstanding, but can not prevent, even by changing the lock, that Elizabeth and go at your convenience in housing.

AS THE SAYING GOES

The Network (DirecTV 148, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Time: 13:00.

Series mexican. The series recreates the stories and situations that resemble those common in popular culture. The manager comment on the words of don Thomas, an elderly man, good people, optimistic and always an advice to all who pass by coffee. With the performance of Sergio Corona, Wendy González, and Michael Rotondi.

FOOLISH HEART

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 17:30.

Tv series brazilian. Peter is a commercial pilot who falls in love with Marina, but it turns out that she is a friend of his girlfriend, Luciana. Then, he breaks the engagement and moves away from the marina. But his life is complicated even more when you are accused of a crime he did not commit and must face the ambition and envy, immoderate his brother Leo, the overprotected mother of both.

BEATS ME

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Hours: 17:30 and 22:00.

Entertainment. Daniel “Huevo” Fuenzalida leads this space for conversation on topics of shows in the genre, with the participation of the speakers, Cecilia Gutierrez, Luis Sandoval and Sergio Rojas.

THE NEW SUN

Mega (DirecTV, 150, Movistar 120, VTR 020, Clear 054)

Hours: 18:10.

Tv series brazilian. Lucia is a simple woman, a fighter of Salvador who must go into exile and abandon their children after a plot against the ex-girlfriend of your love with Beto. Twenty years later, he returned transformed into a famous DJ and has decided to take revenge of those who destroyed his life.

The INVOCATION

AMC (DirecTV 210, Movistar 608, VTR 058, Clear 113)

Hours: 21:00.

Four college students break into a morgue to make a video of a séance. Summon a demon by mistake and try to find a way to destroy it before it can kill all of them. With Bobby Campo, Nazneen Contractor, Chris Olivero, Devon Ogden, Courtney Palm, and Victoria Fayad.

THE SECRET WINDOW

Sony (DirecTV 208, Movistar 503, VTR 032, Clear 108)

Hours: 21:10.

A writer (Johnny Depp), who crosses a bad time, binds to its drought creative the difficult process of separation from his wife (Maria Bello). In such circumstances, appears in his life, a strange man (John Turturro) who accuses him of having plagiarized one of his stories.

WE CAN TALK

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, Movistar 121, VTR-021, of Course 055)

Time: 22:30.

Late. Julián Elfenbein leads this program of conversation, where six personalities from different fields (politics, entertainment, sports, among others), converge in a physical space to an exchange of views on various topics and personal experiences.

CHAIN REACTION

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, Movistar 117, VTR 017, Clear, 052)

Time: 22:35.

Large-Scale Events. Eddie, a student of chemical sciences (Keanu Reeves), discovers a case in secret by the government for the coverage of a case of industrial espionage. Eddie is part of a research team that has developed a revolutionary source of energy. Just before they have achieved their job objectives, an explosion destroys his laboratory, while the head of her team is mysteriously killed. Eddie is the main suspect, so do get in touch with the only one who can help you, a powerful bureaucrat (Morgan Freeman), who at first does not believe her story.

AN ANGEL IN LOVE WITH

TVN (DirecTV 149, Movistar 119, VTR 019, Clear 053)

Time: 22:40.

Best Seller. When we feel a kind of invisible presence, is that a guardian angel is among us. This is the case of Maggie (Meg Ryan), a cardiologist for one who begins to take an interest in Seth’s (Nicolas Cage), an angel that came from heaven. The only obstacle to their relationship is the immortality of Seth..

MARKED FOR DEATH

A&E (DirecTV 207, Movistar 506, VTR 030, Clear, 107)

Time: 22:45.

Victor (Colin Farrell) is the right arm of Alphonse, a mafia that runs the danger of being killed by a person who kills all with his band. Victor meets Beatrice (Noomi Rapace), a mysterious woman who lives in front of him and begins to feel attracted. She soon discovers that the woman was the victim of a crime and goes in search of revenge. But she also finds out that Victor wants to avenge the death of his wife and his daughter. There are two people injured and obsessed that they will carry out together a plan of revenge.

The DESERT

Warner Channel (DirecTV 206, Movistar 501, VTR-033, Clear, 105)

Time: 22:50.

Moses (Gael García Bernal) and other undocumented crossers to walk a narrow path on the border between Mexico and the united States. In search of new opportunities and to be reunited with their loved ones. But the group is discovered by Sam (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a sniper maniac who enjoys killing immigrants. In the midst of enormous difficulties of the desert, Sam pursues implacablemnente Moses.