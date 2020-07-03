oscar for the best performance of music in Dorian TV Awards, and Shock.co

Since 2009 is delivered in the united States Press Dorian, which recognize the best film and american television. These awards have a great impact in the LGBTQ+ because they are awarded by the society of critical entretemiento gay and lesbian, in addition to the various categories as the Best tv Program in LGBTQ, among others. The association is composed of more than 260 members, most of the journalists who regularly do reviews of movies and tv series for the print media, opinion, programmes or transmissions in the networks of the internet in the united States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The two February 2020 was released by FOX, the final of the championship of the National League of American Football, known in pop culture as the SuperBowl. For the show this year have been selected, for the first time, two women of star halftime show: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The event of the 14-minute showcase of three segments and a short period of collaboration between the two pop stars.

The musical show was nominated in the category Best Musical performance For Television 2020″, where it competes with the opening of Oscar de Janelle Monae and Billie Porter, the interpretation of Cynthia Erivo, at the Academy Awards and the Music clip Everywhere of Jake Gyllenhaal for Netflix.

Winners of the Awards Dorian TV will be announced on the 21st of August. This is the complete list of candidates.

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Killing Of Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

BEST COMEDY TV

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

The Good Place (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST FILM FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Jodie Eat, The Killing Of Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Queen King, Watchmen (HBO)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Catherine O’hara, Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Bad Education (HBO)

Patti LuPone, Hollywood (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Dan Levy, Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

Joe Mantello, Hollywood (Netflix)

Josh O’connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

BEST MUSICAL SHOW

Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up”, 92 ° Academy Awards (ABC)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Music, Music Everywhere!” John Mulaney & the Bag ” Sack Lunch (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Halftime Show of Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

Janelle Monáe & Billy Porter Opening Number, 92 ° Academy Awards (ABC)

Noah Reid, “Always Be My Baby”,” Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

BEST PROGRAM LGBTQ

Bad Education (HBO)

Hollywood (Netflix)

RuPaul”s Drag Race (VH1)

Schitt”s Creek (Pop)

Life (Starz)

We Are Here (HBO)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

BEST INFORMATION PROGRAM POLICY

The cheering (Netflix)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Front With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Visible on Television (Apple TV+)

BEST CELEBRATED TV SHOW

Everything is Going to Be Ok (Freeform)

Gentified (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

One Day at a Time (Pop)

Life (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

PROGRAM MORE IMPACTFUL VISUALLY

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Dolly Parton heart Strings (Netflix)

The Great (Hulu)

RuPaul”s Drag Race (VH1)

Tiger King: the Murder, the Chaos and the Madness (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

Dan Levy

Randy Rainbow

Hannah Gadsby

Cate Blanchett

Trevor Noah

