The epidemic has brought to the other world-the night train Madrid-Lisbon. The Lusitania, the most literary of the train hotel Renfe, has disappeared behind the curtains of the landfill. They say that it was very profitable. Make sure that the last year has generated losses of 25 million euros, but before the epidemic, in the month of December, when the young scandinavian Greta Thunberg he decided to travel by train from Lisbon to Madrid to participate in the Climate summit with a bit of carbon in the backpack, the company has taken of the chest and has announced that the Lusitania was carrying 75,000 passengers a year and generates less than half of the emissions of C0 2 the car and four times less than the plane. The eye-catching Lusitania was green, said Renfe, despite the fact that you had to resort to a diesel locomotive in the stretch of more than a hundred kilometres away from Salamanca, and the border of Vilar Formoso. The young Thunberg arrived at the Chamartin station, the morning of December 6, 2019, pale and traqueteada as a Russian farmer after a week aboard the trans-siberian railway.









Eleven hours to cover a journey of 800 miles, with seventeen stops between the stations of Santa Apolonia and Chamartín. A trip with the time to read and sleep. A trip before, appealing to the people without a rush, interesting to the friends club of Portugal (club which has won many partners during the confinement, the first lesson of civic education, the political, which gave the Portuguese society), absorbent, for readers who are more metaphysical Fernando Pessoa and fetish to those who enjoyed the novel Night train to Lisbon of Pascal Mercier, pseudonym of the writer and philosopher of swiss Peter Bieri . It was a night train for lovers Wim Wenders , Teresa Salgueiro , Jeremy Irons and Bruno Ganz , rest in peace. Today when to reopen the border between Spain and Portugal, there will be no train, Ship, waiting for the starting signal to ten minus the fourth of the night in the stations of Santa Apolonia and Chamartín. Madrid and Lisbon, have been left without a rail connection. After the state of alarm, Salamanca is further away than Portugal, and more near Unamuno . In Extremadura, the region with the worst rail link in Spain, is still at work for the electrification of the sections between Plasencia, Badajoz and the border.





The cross-border areas of Spain and Portugal suffer from a severe depopulation. In any other line of the border of the European Union occurs a similar thing. So I remembered the Portuguese prime minister António Costa

in an interview granted to The Avant-Garde this week-end. Asked about the disappearance of the Lusitania, Costa has given a response up to a certain point surprising: “We need to reflect on rail links with Spain, without become obsessed with the communication in the train between Lisbon and Madrid. Think of the connectivity between the Portuguese cities with an iberian high-speed network. It is not only the relation of Lisbon, Madrid, we have to think that the connection from Oporto to Galicia, the connection of the south of Portugal with Sevilla, we have to think about the link with Barcelona… we Must have a global vision of the Iberian peninsula, it is not reduced to the relationship between the two capitals”.









The first minister Costa has sent the following message to the Spanish authorities, three days before the reopening of the border, in a historical moment in which many things must be rethought. The message was the following: “A peninsula is radial we are not interested”. The Portuguese did not want to subject Lisbon to Gran Madrid.

At the time of turboeconomía, when things apparently went very well, Portugal are greeted with a certain enthusiasm the project of high speed Madrid-Lisbon. The prime minister of the time, the socialist Jose Socrates supported him without reserve. Traditionally, the socialists, lusos are always more in favor of closer ties with Spain and their opponents of the Social Democrat Party (centre-right), as politely as possible, subject to the safeguard measures of the old nationalism in Portuguese. The great economic crisis of ten years ago, was concluded with the enthusiasm of Socrates, who in the spring of 2011, it was forced to request the bailout of Portugal. His successor, Pedro Passos Coelho , PSD, has officially resigned from the AVE Madrid-Lisbon, after the Court of Accounts the Portuguese has declared illegal a contract of the line. (After a couple of months, I would be arrested on serious allegations of corruption).

On the threshold of a crisis are different, the first minister Costa, skillful reconstructor of the primacy of the voters of the Socialist Party, I know that is not the time to talk about a project that many Portuguese identify themselves with the waste and corruption. Costa poses, which connects the Port of Vigo, aware of the charm that the north of Portugal’s influence on Galicia. Suggests, to communicate with the tourist attraction of the Algarve to Seville. Costa wants new runners. A peninsula on the network, without a centre that captures all.











