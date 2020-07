“Away from home, my ego was huge, but in the house we had a balance which is very good. I was there to support her in any thing that I would do. See, this is Mariah Carey. What is supposed that he was going to do? It is one of the women with the most talent that has walked the face of the earth. I can not measure myself with it,” he added, to make clear that, even today, continues to admire greatly the mother of his two eldest sons.