Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are driven by “a fantasy” when I switched from the altar two months to get to know, and then it is promised that, when the time came, was cut off without dramas.

In 2008, Mariah Carey surprised the whole world by getting married with the then-unknown rapper Nick Cannon after only two months of relationship.

The pair finished the division six years later, but at least, the end of her marriage occurred without drama, and her ex-husband, take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself to spend an infinite amount of compliments.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, already knew that they would end up divorced when they got married

As was instructed to disclose he now found himself, the warmth that still exists between them is due in large part to the fact that both of them were aware that their marriage had an expiration date when they gave the ‘yes I do’.

“It was a kind of fantasy, and you go from the idea of passing it as we can together and when it stopped being fun and became an obligation, then we should be able to go on separate ways without drama by medium”explained Nick in a new interview Variety.

In fact, in a short time has come to discuss and the decision to separate was taken in common agreement after a conversation “very civil”.

“Away from home, my ego was huge, but in the house we had a balance which is very good. I was there to support her in any thing that I would do. See, this is Mariah Carey. What is supposed that he was going to do? It is one of the women with the most talent that has walked the face of the earth. I can not compare myself with her.”added to make clear that, even today, continues to admire greatly the mother of his two eldest sons.

By: Bang Showbiz