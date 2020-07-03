Margot Robbie, a figure respected for their achievements, meets 30 years full of successes | Reform

Margot Robbie, sexy, talented, beautiful and enterprising, is coming this Thursday, on the third floor, and brings with him a history of movies that have made her a respected figure for his achievements.

Considered to be one of the most promising Hollywood, Margot Robbie Elise he began his career on the small screen in his native Australia and has made a huge break in Hollywood when he was The Wolf of Wall Street, the movie for which she was selected directly by Martin Scorsese.

When she worked on Me, Tonya made her debut as a producer, and in other film he exercised the same work, for the couple standing in front of the camera, just as it happened in the delivery, where he who became incarnate for Harley Quinn or in the Terminal, and Dreamland.

One of my main goals as a professional is to be able to have the ability to choose the projects that make me grow, both as an actress or as a producer, and the more I learn, the experience I determines the way in which to go.

I want to continue on the way of production because I find it interesting to learn about all the opportunities of a movie, the industry has grown, it has diversified so that not just the display, of the traditional type of technology is forcing us to find new doors and ways to reach the public,” says the two-times nominated for an Oscar and the Golden Globe awards, one for his work on I, Tonya, and the other for The Scandal.

Sexual symbol for thousands of people all over the world, this blonde dream she is married to the assistant to the director Tom Ackerley from 2016, and has the face of products from Calvin Klein, Nissan, and Chanel. Little by little he earned the respect of the guild.

And is designed to consolidate the line of figures as Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita’nyong o, Anne Hathaway, Emma Stone, who are involved in the film, the cashiers, and the great houses the production ofthat delivery independent that validate their potential interviews.

Thus his name figures as a hook advertising, and with large respect, but also in the industry.

It is a fact that the role of women has been predominant in the last five years, but I think that is missing a long, long way in the industry. And I want to be a part of this change, I want to help, to contribute, to offer more opportunities for creative women.

Perhaps a natural step, in a few years, you would be directed. I don’t know, but for the moment is to grow”, indicates the actress, who has 12 years in the profession formally.

And this is only the beginning, anticipates Robbieas for the next year and a half you still have the previews of the movie where the famous bride of the Quietly ironicso as a Ruin, with Matthias Schoenaerts, and Barbie, which embodies the famous doll.