Maluma teaches in his palace, the piano, not to play a game of cups that you’re going to have hallucinations

The magazine AD shows a great video of Medellin, home of Maluma.

Rather, it is the artist that with your mobile phone is showing every the corners of your home and the secrets it conceals.

The pop superstar Maluma has decided to show to the magazine of interior design and architecture ANNOUNCEMENT, his mansion in Medellin. An intimate look at this shrine of the green hill, shot by the singer himself in a “House tour”, which reveals how to express your personality through the design and decoration.

From their collection of mugs, through to the hyper-realistic sculpture that has next to the pool, until the sculpture is made with beads, the whole palace of Maluma has a unique personality in his own image and likeness.

In the publication, the colombian has been a journey that explains which are the favorite places of your home, highlighting objects, and special places such as selection of football shirts signed, or your temporary shelter, a typical colombian dedicated to free time with the family or with friends.

Also, Maluma has been detailed to head their tastes decorative, and the concept has shaped the design of their mansion: “The best of Medellin in Colombia is that there is a lot of nature, So I always wanted a house where you can feel the outside to the inside, that’s why I put so many windows”.

In addition to showing your home, the singer also spoke of the daily routine that you follow when you are in it, revealing some details of his life and demonstrating that, in spite of the luxury and fame, he is a simple person and closer to who enjoys small details, such as drinking a cup of coffee on the balcony or listen to their followers in singing his songs in front of the door of your house, because, in the words of the singer: “It is something special, it’s a good way to wake up”.