Maluma delights their fans with their recent photos

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


In the last das Maluma I decided to take a break from quarantine and I wanted to make a trip to the coast, from which I shared some photos of their fanticos you will definitely be happy with the poses in front of the room.

The the colombian artist it is left to see the stories of Instagram, and you can see that it is on the side of a luxury yacht, a pleasure that few can afford.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here