Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized for not talking about the Black Lives Matter

Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family Kardashian-Jenner have been complex for a long period of time in relation to issues of race. In general, the family has been accused of appropriating black culture in order to increase their visibility and popularity.

These criticisms have focused mainly on two elements: the way in which the sisters altered her own appearance (through things such as the hairstyles and photo editing) to appear as black and the way the sisters seem to seek black men, famous to date, especially rappers and Athletes.

Now that the civil unrest on the racial tensions of long standing between the police and black activists have come to a boiling point national, the fans are directing their attention to the way in which the celebrities are responding. Many are not happy with Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, because it seems that is not expressed in support of Black Lives matter as much as their fans like.

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner have complex relationships to compete

The criticism that surrounds the sisters Kardashian-Jenner and his treatment of the race are long-standing. In an opinion article of 2014 for The Washington Post, Sally Kohn wrote that the behavior of the Kardashian has been “to promote and actively encourage racial prejudice and gender”.

Kohn points to the famous photo-shoot of Kim Kardashian for Paper and like the pose mimicked very closely a portrait Carolina Beaumont, 1976, which was shot by the same photographer, and used as part of a work entitled “Jungle Fever”. Finally, Kohn accuses Kardashian of “exploiting the fetishization of women of color to line her own pocket”.

This is similar to the criticism that Kourtney Kardashian has faced when it comes to promoting your brand Poosh. Kourtney Kardashian has posted a photograph of protesters with comments about how they promised to teach their children how to improve as a race. However, many have seen your discussion about your own brand in the publication of exploitation.

She has been accused of using the movement to promote itself in the place of promote change in the culture in general.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the children birraciales

to be honest, I was expecting that kim kardashian and kylie jenner were at least a little more vocal about this. considering how much both children have non-white? That is destined to grow and possibly become one of the victims of police brutality? if you do not change anything ?? – ave (@itgirIenergy) 31-may-2020

As fans have resorted to celebrities to take a position on the issue of police brutality, many have noted that they expect more of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, in particular due to its closeness to the topic. Both women have children birraciales that you may be the victim of these prejudices to racism.

In a thread of comments on Twitter, many were quick to stress that the sisters are happy to adopt the visual markers of black culture, but not to be involved in the fight for the rights of people of color.

One wrote: “I am more than happy to get tanned fake, and injections of the lips, but when it is time to speak up and support the race, have tried to imitate … (is) the crickets “.

Others have noted that they may believe that their wealth was exempt from the brutality: “I’m rich. Do not worry that their children are black, in addition to the aesthetics, I think, from being rich to protect them from abuse. “

The fans would like to see more of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The fans would like to see a protest most vocal of support for the movement Black Lives Matter part of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kardashian, in particular, have special ties with the causes of social justice.

He is currently working on a degree in law as part of a career change toward activism. She has used this new case for the launch of the Justice Project, a television series, a reality that examines the polarization of the criminal justice system and the works of those who have been victims of these prejudices.

The fans certainly expressed his frustration with the fact that women with a lot of cultural influence, personal ties with the black community and the demands of interests of social justice are not to work more during this time of change, to express your support.