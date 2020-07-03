Kourtney Kardashian invites her sisters and mother to join the challenge #wearadamnmask | IMPARTIAL

LOS ANGELES, California.- Kourtney Kardashian joined in the challenge #WearADamnMask as you have already done so for other celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington to raise awareness in the midst of the pandemic.

He shared a publication in his / her account Instagram with the Hashtag with a message of reflection “#wearadamnmask to help spread the word, not the virus!”.

Then he invited Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Krisjenner, among others, from his circle of friendship asked to post a selfie like what they did to the others that have joined the challenge with the face cloths

“I encourage anyone who wants to help encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask Thanks @simonhuck and @aliceandolivia for the appointment of me, is part of what he wrote on Instagram. The publication already has nearly a million “likes”.

Weeks ago he shared a photo in which you look at with a face shield but with the particularity that the same has a LED light.