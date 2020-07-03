Katy Perry and Aitana would have a special bond, like Miley Cyrus and David Bisbal that What you hide?

UNITED STATES.- Thursday, 02 July, a bomb explodes in the social network that has involved artists Katy Perry and Aitana. A u.s. citizen and the other a Spanish; both with a voice of unquestionable quality. The voice that spreads like an oil stain, you record together in the studio. Clearly, this has been moved to the fans immediately sparked a flurry of comments. There are several theories that have been generated on it.

According to the international press, the interpreter of I Kissed A Girl it should include a duet on his next album with Aitana, plate label, up to the moment in which they have a particular name. “According to a very reliable source that has confirmed Daisies, Katy Perry and the singer from the Spanish Aitana are about to launch the collaboration ‘Eyes full of tears”, as one of the singles from the new album of Katy . He also confirmed that this song could be a remix with Taylor Swift”.

Although this news has not been confirmed by official sources, a Twitter account that publishes advances on Perry, said that there are two important details that suggest that this collaboration is closer than you think. The first point, is that this is not the first recording that gives celebrities of that nationality. Miley Cyrus and David Bisbal shocked with an interpretation together that stayed for the story . While Alejandro Sanz has done the same with Alicia Keys.

Katy Perry is the light

“I wrote some of these while I was clinically depressed. And also I was trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel.” With these statements Katy Perry revealed small details on their new album, which bears the name of kp5 did. Even if it is not official, fans baptized him in this manner until both the diva of 35 years to expose additional information about it. In a recent interview the wife of Orlando Bloom, spoke about how was the process of recording.

In another part of the speech with the media, the author of Dark House he said: “This letter represents my hope that my little daughter will have no problems or limits in their dreams. You will have your dreams and you can change them as many times as you want. You will also be able to become the person you want to be and will be with me.” Also, the disk that is coming on August 14– the singer is even in the sweet hopes of their first daughter.