Justin Bieber launches lawsuit after accusations of sexual violence

Ottawa, Canada. AFP.

The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, was added Friday to thousands of people and knelt in front of the parliament of his country in solidarity with the protesters, the americans marched against racism and police brutality. This public appearance of Trudeau, one of the few who has done from the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, is a sample of size, that have been taken abroad the protests started in the united States, then, that the police of the state of Minnesota and has killed a black unarmed man.

“Too many canadians feel the fear and anxiety at the sight of the agents of the law,” said Trudeau in his lecture everyday before that day. “In the last few weeks, we have seen a large number of canadians awaken suddenly to the fact that discrimination is a lived reality for many of our fellow citizens, and that is something that must end,” he said.

Trudeau, who was wearing a t-shirt of “Black Lives Matter”, she sang, with the mouth covered by a mask, along with the crowd, which occupied several blocks to the embassy of the united States. Then he remained silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time that a police officer, white of Minneapolis, knelt on the neck of George Floyd, an african-american and unarmed, died after claiming that he could not breathe.

The video of the death of Floyd may 25, has gone viral and sparked protests, sometimes violent, in the united States and mass demonstrations in european capitals and in other places.

“Look at the diversity of this crowd”, said the minister for Families, Ahmed Hussen, who joined Trudeau in protest to Ottawa. “This is not only of canadian blacks. Are all those who say that the life of a black matter.”

Similar protests took place in cities across Canada. Toronto police chief Mark Saunders and more uniform officers joined protesters marching through the centre of the city and knelt down.

“We must all stay together for change,” he wrote on twitter Saunders, who has praised the premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Ford defined “shocking” images of the first black police chief of the city. “That is what is called true leadership,” he said.

Stephane Kribodo, a protester in Ottawa, said that there is too much racism, “in the world, in France, in the united States, in Canada”. Another protester, Sophie Scott, has talked about some of the recent cases of alleged misconduct of the police in Canada.

On Tuesday, Trudeau seemed to have been left without words when journalists asked his opinion about the threat of the american president Donald Trump to mobilize the military to quell the protests. “All watched with horror and dismay at what is happening in the united States,” he said finally.