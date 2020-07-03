Julia Medina version of a song by Demi Lovato who wins the Sara Carbonero | Music

Julia Medina continues in the search for the nakedness of their songs. During this month teach us that, to make music, many times the only thing you need is the voice and the guitarpure and simple , as has already been demonstrated by the acoustic I said goodbye and They don’t speak.

The singer of cadiz, has announced this week that it will premiere the acoustic version of I dancea song that puts the title of his first album. To celebrate, is the version of one of the most beautiful songs the discography of Demi Lovato.

Catch Me it was the song that the artist has left us, in just one minute, absolutely delights. Up Sara Carbonero he expressed his admiration for the hearing the cover that has been done. “Impressive,” commented the presenter, not less.

Some other fans have already asked when the collaboration. What do you think of the idea?