Journal of the plague: the green fields of

Let’s go with the second week after the end of the State of alarm in spain, and everything seems normal. It Is Not Normal?

The newspapers of the morning, saying that Trump wants to have all the remdesivir possible, that is to say, all of this, that in the rest of the world, we have been without antiviral. Peter Piotthe scientist who directs the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, is the special adviser to coronavirus of the presidency of the European Commission, says that we are at the beginning of the pandemic, that the figures of contagion that are managed, are only tested, and, therefore, the multiplied by two, and should prepare for a second wave. In the case of Europe, we relaxed after the first. After the Spanish flu of 1918 and the HIV, the covid-19for Piot, is the largest epidemic, and the worst social crisis in times of peace.

Yesterday I had two meetings. The first one, virtual, was with a company whose concern is not only loss, but how to establish a bond with their industry-you need to read what happens, that is to say, the uncertainty and the risk. Appeared in the conversation, the need to observe the “outside of the box”, because within it there are in a past, so far as the penultimate station of the year, but that we don’t need any tool thumb. Daniel Kahneman it’s called bias confirmation, the cluster of beliefs that we have accumulated and adapt the reality to our map. What we see is what it is and not what we would like to see.

Journal of the plague: contrasts

Then I went to eat with two friends, but the reason for the meeting was work-related. The lunch was on a terrace, in the shadow of feverish noon to madrid, and except for the mask of the waiters and the distance of the tables, the rest, was no different from any noon of summer past. The conversation, yes. An investigative journalist and a government official, is in line with Peter Piot, that is to say, as I would say Groucho Marx, and watch the hustle and bustle of the terrace, it is better to believe that the scientist that what our eyes see. There was a fleeting visit to the various a lot of friends in common during the period of quarantine, and we also talked about the Lusitania, and this, I realize now, is a clear sign of non-place to which we are bound.

The Lusitania is a train which connects Madrid and Lisbon. My first trip to Portugal was on the train, through the whole night, in the direction south-west, on the iberian peninsula.

Journal of the plague: the uncertainty principle

Lisbon, view from here, is a return to calm, in a corner of the past that makes a certain nostalgia for what was not, because there, in a curious way, it seems that our imagination makes it real a holiday in peace. All return to Lisbon: Wenders, Tabucchi, Tanner, up Mastroiani selected this site to tell the story of their intimacy, before his death, in a documentary by Anna Maria Tatò.

The Lusitania is not available, because it is in deficit, and despite the fact that last year he travelled to him, Greta Thunberg to participate in the summit on the climate of Madrid, and Renfe, the public Spanish railway, has made advertising on some of the C02 emissions of the train, the covid-19 was dead.

In the film, Night train to Lisbon Bille August, not evoking the Lusitania as the protagonist, arrives by train from Bern. Is a teacher reading a book, dragging it back to the city, in search of the footsteps of the author, a medical doctor who fought against the dictatorship of Salazar. The professor, whose life is threatened, through this experience, he quotes Pessoa: “The fields are greener in their description than in their green”.

I think that is because it is made up of Lisbon in the imagination. Also in the past. Here in the northern hemisphere, soon we will give you a green one the previous summer. Because it will not be easy, without any certainty, to think that the morning is better.

