Feid preview of the remix of ‘Please’, together with Maluma, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and more

Feid tries to impress with its artistic proposal, so much so that to conquer the world of reggae called Maluma, J Balvin and Nicky Jam.

But they are also united by Justin Quiles, and Sech to give his life for the remix of “Please”, a song that will make you dance for the whole weekend.

In just four hours, the video already added 300,000 views in the platform of Youtube… and still counting. Dale play and you will notice that you want to dance in spite of the pandemic.

A new air with the remix

“Porfa” was published in 2019, and is one of the most eye-catching of Feid. In its first version counted with the collaboration of puerto rican Justin Quiles.

Now, the artist of 27 years, a native of Medellín, has announced the premiere of “Please Remix” to re-conquer the public of the gender and urban, ever more demanding.

Is that Feid continues to gain ground. First, through the songs performed by the group CNCO, Sech, Reykon, and up to when the star of the mexican Thalia.

Now, Feid decided to write for themselves, and to make their music, along with other greats like Maluma and J Balvin. This is not the first time working with artists of the calibre of those mentioned above. “Working with them is very ‘bacano’,” said Solomon Villada-Hole, as is his real name.

The world of music has genres for all tastes, and, of course, also for the different states of mind.

Remember that you can enjoy the successes of your liking in the “playlist” that we have prepared for you. Dale play music.