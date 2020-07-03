Empathy and diversity | NTR Guadalajara

2020 is still a turning point of a process that requires several years of production of excess of large groups of human beings in relation to a set of social and economic systems that are failing.

In the united States the movement Black Lives Matter protest as never before, this year after the murder of an african-american, and against discrimination and racist violence, with echoes around the world.

The Day of the feast of the Woman, in the month of march, millions of women have marched worldwide to protest against discrimination and gender-based violence.

Only in the month of November, in several countries of Latin america came the crowd to protest against the economic inequality that is so characteristic of our region.

We’ve also seen many forms of protest of the young, both because of the danger it puts his future, the climate change, as is the case with the movement led by Greta Thunberg, such as from the disaster present, who have left the economic crisis.

Simplifying to the extreme: in many countries there is a certain disappointment deep against a global system in which decisions are privileged groups that fails, and the rest of the population that is discriminated against or limited in one way or another.

Citing an african-american woman who went on television to explain the reasons of his protest of the united States: “The social contract is broken, and we are no longer willing to continue to put our part in a system that privileges some and discriminates”.

Reflecting a couple of weeks ago in the second issue of Simulacrum, a space created by the Center for the Future of the Tec of Monterrey, to explore trends, I propose that this inflection point that we are living in, accelerated by the crisis of the pandemic, there may arise scenarios in two directions.

In the scenarios of resistance and confrontation, which can result in violence and/or major setbacks and victories in terms of equality, freedom, sustainability, and social protection.

On the other hand, are scenarios of accelerated transformation, in which there is greater diversity in the leadership, and repair the social contract with the new socio-economic models.

The reality will be molded by the forces pulling in both directions: on the one hand, the power groups that are trying to address, suppress and impose other social and political groups that seek to add, drop and propose.

A few days ago a friend shared with me a conversation that makes the argentine newspaper The Nation, the French neurologist Boris Cyrulnik, who is famous for having coined the concept of “psychological resilience”, the ability of individuals to cope and overcome the trauma. In it, he talks about how, in the crisis, there is the danger arising from “heroes” that promise to save people from their problems, aiming presumed guilty: the rich, immigrants, people of other races

Cyrulnik also says that in order to live together in peace requires empathy, and to do this there is travel, read and interact with others. Stay bound and limited to our community, and beliefs is wrong and limiting, because we think only of our world.

If in Mexico we want to dominate the scenarios of repair of the social contract on confrontation and violence, we need more empathy in political discourse and a greater diversity of people and ideas to create a model postcapitalista work.

As surely as the empathy, and the diversity came not from the power supply, and build new groups. Many of us are tired of the comparison. It is a matter of getting together to add and offer.



