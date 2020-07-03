Emerges the story of the unfortunate passing of Keanu Reeves and his band Dogstar for Glastonbury

From time to time Keanu Reeves tends to arouse the curiosity or the admiration in the social network. This time, relive the history of its passage by the iconic festival Glastonbury together with his band Dogstar.

The history dates back to 1999, when the actor was serving as the bassist of their band was formed in the course of that same decade. Dogstar had been invited to play just before Queens Of The Stone Age one of the main scenarios.

Reeves came from the stars ‘Matrix‘tape, released a few months before with blockbuster. And what happened is that the public doesn’t consider that the band of the actor was as good as his films and has made itself known in a bad way.

The journalist Stuart Miller, published in the The Guardian of the chronicle edition of the festival in which it was pointed out that “the uniqueness of the event was also marked by the arrival of Keanu Reeves, the movie star and rock musician in Hollywood. Appeared briefly behind the stage with the other members of his band Dogstar posing for the photographers.”

“On the stage, he found little to attract the audience of the event: members of the public are not impressed, they threw oranges and other fruits to the bottom”, he said the journalist.

Even if no records of that time has been made public, here you can review a presentation of the band, in case you don’t know: