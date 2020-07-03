Documentary of Brad Pitt about the MotoGP comes to Netflix

The motorsport will be from July 1, a new product that you can enjoy on Netflix. To work as a Unit to Survive, where it shows the less known side of the Formula 1, add now to Hit the Apex, a documentary released in 2015, in which Brad Pitt has his closeness to the world of motorcycling, that is a well-known fan, and has participated in a number of occasions.

The documentary film, of which the plaintiff is a producer also comments on the great moments of MotoGP racing tip, in addition to the friendship and the rivalry that existed in the grid, focusing on six major figures: Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner, Marco Simoncelli and Marc Marquez.

An important moment, which we see in the narrative is the retirement of Casey Stoner, who, after being world champion in 2011 and after a year with many injuries in 2012. Surprising is the treatment for the death of marco Simoncelli in Sepang, and how that affected this tragedy for his fellow competitors.

Another striking fact of the film (appealing to today) is the relationship that they had Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. They seemed very close, something very different from what is happening now.

Hit the Apex, directed by Mark Neale and distributed by Universal, then adds to the list of series and documentaries related to the motorsport and become a good alternative for those who still have not seen (or re-live) these days ‘ imprisonment.