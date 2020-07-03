Dior continues to produce and launch new collections in spite of the crisis

Despite the crisis that is currently passing through the field of fashion and design, because of the pandemic of Covid-19, with the famous French company Dior, is not exceeded, and has decided to look to the future and to continue with its production

The maison, has recently revealed and came out in defense of the gates of access to face-to-face, moving away the call to rethink these events, in which after the outbreak, more join Gucci and Saint Laurent.

“It is important to have a parade because the luxury is in the emotion, and there is nothing as emotional as a real change. The electricity of the creative moment, the deadlines, the adrenaline…”, said the president of Dior, Pietro Beccari, in an unusual press conference in the line next to the artistic director of the signature, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Dior has underlined that does not follow in the footsteps of these fashion houses, and that the pandemic has shown its intention to open up to a time poscovid that gives more room for creativity and subject the child to the frenzy of these events and the fervor of consumerism.

Beccari said the company will participate in the Fashion Week of Haute Couture in Paris, which will take place between the 6th and 8th of July, in the line. The exact format of the parade will be the “surprise”.

Before this notice, the luxury house has launched its campaign for the Autumn – Winter season, with the shows that will return to take the reins and return to the “normal” that we yearn for.

This version is very special for the person that Mary Grace Churri has become to tell with the well-known Jennifer Lawrence, who many considered as the great muse of the maison. The project is directed by Brigitte Niedermair, and was made months before the pandemic.

Through the images, released its official account of Instagram, it is possible to see the different aspects that the brand is committed for the next season that highlights the hatred of elegance, sophistication and the minimalism that has become a signature icon.

The silhouettes of a classical heritage of Christian Dior, are carrying the essence of modern, feminine Grace Chuiri, which manifests itself in the timeless pieces in the handbags, hats, belts and dresses that are part of the collection. The combination of white and black key pieces.

The relationship between the actress and the maison dates back to 2012, the year in which Lorenzo has become an ambassador for the luxury home. By that time, there have been many campaigns in which he starred.

Luxury and street style from DIOR

Another of the collaborations in which he has collaborated with the French brand (months before the pandemic), is the one made with the Jordan Brand for Nike. It is about limited-edition sneakers, will be on sale soon.

Dior x Air Jordan 1, better known as Air Dior is produced in Italy, with skin of grey and white, the edges are hand-painted and have the original details of the brand. In the design we used the iconic Jacquard fabric with logo of the French house. Its price exceeds 40 thousand mexican pesos.

The brand reported that it will be able to have a “unique online experience”, so that create a mini-site where you’ll have to register and get a code. Only after that you can get your hands on these fields, which are to be produced with only 8,500 pairs.