Demi Lovato is starting to consider the possibility of being a mother?

Love is laying down well to Demi Lovato. Long time no see so happy, full of happiness in social networks with his partner, the actor Max Ehrich.

These months report have brought out the romantic side of the singerwhose life was full of ups and downs, and there seems to be a decisive step, and most important in your relationshipas we could see in their networks.

Demi Lovato, started her artistic career very young, when he appeared as the protagonist of the Disney Channel movie ‘Camp Rock’, and from then on, her fame is on the rise. This has led him to dive into a pit of addiction and eating disorders that has managed to leave, not without effort, and thanks to the support of their fans.

At the end of last year, the singer reappeared after several months away from the spotlight. He had suffered an overdose and spent several months in rehabilitation.

However, Demi Lovato reappeared 2020 fully recovered to present a ‘Nobody’, a poignant song that she had composed, before being hospitalized for a drug overdose, a song that in reality is a desperate cry for help.

Now, the american singer seems happy with her boyfriend, with whom she has past this quarantine. Every day delights us with photos of her little family (she, Max, and their dog), and it seems that Demi Lovato is considering to enlarge.

In your last photo published on the occasion of the birthday of Max, Demi is back to express what love that is“Being with you makes my life a lot more fun,” wrote the artist in the photo caption. “Spend my days with you, with the face naked and in a bathing suit. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that they have never heard before… I can’t wait to create more memories of birthdays together. This is for the future child”

With this last statementDemi Lovato leaves open the possibility of being a mother. And the singer of 27 years seems to have found the emotional stability I needed at the hand of Max Ehrich, therefore it is not surprising that you have finally decided to create a family with him.