Cyberpunk 2077 presents The Ballad of Buck Ravers, a new issue of SAMURAI

Those who are following closely the development of Cyberpunk 2077 you know that in this universe created by Mike Pondsmith with Cyberpunk 2020 there is a metal band called SAMURAI, whose leader and singer, is Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves in the adaptation of CD Projekt.

Well, is really a Swedish band of punk rock, known as the Rejected, who plays the themes of the SAMURAI Cyberpunk 2077 and not Keanu (even though he wanted to). If last year we were able to learn first-hand about the topic Chippin’ In, he’s played in the trailer of the E3 2019, which debuted Reeves, we were able to have a preview of the style in the face which will take for the game.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiHw7MrTx30(/embed)

Now comes the turn of The Ballad of Buck Raversanother argument of the court is similar to and interpreted by Refused, composed by David Sandström and Dennis Lyxzén (also vocalist of the Rejected). In it it speaks of power and how they want to stay out and “would rather be dead than be a further link in the chain of tyranny”.

From then on, it would reflect very well the personalities of the Silverhand, that it is worth remembering that you’ll end up merging with our brain and act as a sort of conscience. The Pepito Grillo more punk (and computer science).

After a delay announced a few days ago, Cyberpunk 2077 will be on sale 19 November 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Later arrive to Google Stay and will be a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you want to know what are the first 4 hours of the game, do not miss our impressions after having tried it for the first time.

You can make the wait shorter for the fact that GOG.com prize package with images, poster, wallpaper, and much more. So, you’ll be able to change the decoration almost every day until the game is put on sale.