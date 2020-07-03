Camila Cabello is dedicated to the “First man” for his dad

This Sunday, June 21, we celebrate the Father’s day in Mexico, and as the dad of Camila Hair he is mexican, he dedicated “The first man”, his latest single.

“Dad, I have done this for you. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I’ll always be your little girl, I love you very much dad, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day”, shared Camila in their social networks on Sunday, when he announced the launch with the video made with fragments of family video that show Camila the child and a child with his parents at home.

The “first man” is part of the album “Romance” with 14 songs that Hair launched in December 2019.

