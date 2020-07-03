Bold, 61 years: Maribel Guardia is shown aperture the top as well as Angelina Jolie

The actress and singer in costa rica, 61 years of age, Maribel Guardiait is still very active on the social network. After the sharing at the end of last week, a poignant publication, dedicated to the father, in the gift of the Father.

The interpreter Adventurer currently has over 5 million followers on Instagram and its popularity grows week by week. Based on the content original and fresh Maribel the love for your followers.

With a style gngster hollywood Maribel Guardia calls the attention of his followers after his latest posting on Instagram. In the two photos you can see Guard wearing a plunging white monkey.

First with family and then alone Maribel it carries all the looks with your look in the style of Angelina Jolie.